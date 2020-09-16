'Qurbaani' marks return of M Jayachandran-Kaithapram Damodaran duo  

By Express News Service

Musicians Kaithapram Damodaran and M Jayachandran have revealed that they will be collaborating once again for Shane Nigam-starrer Qurbaani. The two announced it during a social media interaction session.

Calling Jayachandran one among his dearest from the new generation, Kaithapram reminisced about the early days when the two first met.

“We have known each other for over a decade. I first met him while working on Njan Gandharvan,” said Kaithapram. Jayachandran, while recalling the early days, said he was fortunate enough to meet legends like Kaithapram, Johnson master, Padmarajan, and Bharathan.

“I was doing some track singing for Johnson master at the time. I got to witness and learn from him while he sang ‘Devanganangal’ (from Njan Gandharvan) for Bharathan.” Qurbaani will be Shane’s follow-up to Veyil and Ullasam. In addition to these three films, the actor has also signed Sajid Yahiya’s next film Qalb.