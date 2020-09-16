STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Prithviraj, Indrajith share digital painting featuring late actor Sukumaran with his grandchildren

Muhammed Muzammil is getting attention on social media for bringing families and generations together in one frame

Published: 16th September 2020 07:56 AM

By Gautham S
Express News Service

Mohammed Muzammil, a 22-year-old Architecture student from Malappuram, was on cloud nine on Monday when his digital painting was shared by actor Prithviraj Sukumaran, his family and many others on social media. However, the painting titled ‘Sukumaran Kudumbam’ turned out to be special for the actor, as it portrayed his late father actor Sukumaran with Prithviraj’s daughter Alankrita on his lap.  

The painting went viral on social media platforms in no time and Prithviraj posted the photo with the caption ‘I wish!’. Muzammil, who is a great fan of the actor, says it is his best gift for him. “Many people messaged me requesting for a digital painting as they don’t have a family photo including everyone. The greatest happiness is when our friends appreciate our works. Many people who were not in touch with me messaged too,” he quips. The painting was also shared by actor Indrajith Sukumaran, Poornima, their daughter Prarthana and Supriya Menon.  

Muzammil wants to give this painting to Prithviraj. The lockdown has been a very productive one for him as he did around 50 digital paintings. “I never got time to paint before the lockdown due to classes,” says Muzammil.  His drawings came to limelight after actor Aju Varghese shared two of his works. The painting titled ‘Dasanum Vijayanum’ featuring Nivin Pauly and Aju had gone viral on Instagram. “That’s when I started getting more exposure and commissioned works.” Even Tovino’s painting with his father and daughter was a great hit.” However, he affirms that doing a digital painting requires immense patience and effort. 

 “I could easily do the face of Sukumaran chettan using a photo reference. But, I need to digitally draw to get his body features intact. So many layers are involved in the painting,” he adds. Muzammil dreams of opening an architecture studio after his graduation. “I will pursue digital painting and wall paintings along with that. For now, I’m very elated and wish to meet Prithviraj soon.”

