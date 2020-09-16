Sanal Kumar’s Kayattam selected at Busan Film Fest

By Express News Service

Sanal Kumar Sasidharan’s next film Kayattam, starring Manju Warrier, has been selected to screen at the 25th edition of the Busan International Film Festival. Kayattam also marks Manju’s maiden production venture. The film has also been nominated for the Kim Ji-seok Award at the festival.

Announcing the news, Manju wrote, “Very happy and humbled to announce that our film A’HR (Kayattam) has been selected for the World Premiere screening at the 25th edition of Busan International Film Festival to be held from October 7 to 16, 2020.

Also, sincere thanks to BIFF for the Kim Ji-seok Award nomination.” The team also announced the release of a trailer soon. An adventure-based film shot in Himachal Pradesh, Kayattam is about a group on a trekking trip through the Himalayas.

Sanal and team created a special language named A’hr Samsa for the film. As the word A’hr translates into the film’s Malayalam title, the film’s posters feature A’hr beside the main title. Kayattam is a joint venture of Sanal’s Niv Art Movies, Manju Warrier Productions, and Parrot Mount Pictures. Sanal not only directed it from his script but also served as editor and sound designer.

