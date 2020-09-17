STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Suraj Venjaramoodu, Sreenath Bhasi to star in football drama

Debutant Dheeraj Bala will be directing Suraj Venjaramoodu and Sreenath Bhasi in a football-based film called Udaya.

Published: 17th September 2020 10:39 AM

Mollywood actor Suraj Venjaramoodu

Mollywood actor Suraj Venjaramoodu

By Express News Service

A first-look poster was released by Mammootty on his Facebook page. Josekutty Madathil is producing under the banner of WM Movies.

The film also marks the first production venture of actor Tini Tom who is involved as executive producer.  Dheeraj Bala and Vijeesh Vishwam have co-written the screenplay.

Jakes Bejoy will work on the music, and Arun Bhaskar will crank the camera with editing by Sunil S Pilla.

Suraj recently started shooting for a thriller titled Roy, in which he plays the main character. He has also signed Ezra director Jay K’s next film Grrr. Sreenath Bhasi is also set to star in Tom Emmatty’s Duniyavinte Orattathu. His upcoming release is Sumesh and Ramesh.

