Evan Evans to compose Malayalam’s first found footage film 'Vazhiye'

By Express News Service

Evan Evans

Hollywood music composer Evan Evans will be composing the score of debutant Nirmal Baby Varghese’s Vazhiye, a project that is being touted as Malayalam’s first ‘found footage’ horror film.

Jeffin Joseph and Aswathi Anil Kumar will play the main leads.As per the official synopsis, the film narrates the story of two YouTube vloggers who decide to make a documentary film about a mystery land, where they confront perilous, nightmarish situations.

Nirmal Baby Varghese has previously helmed the documentary feature Thariode. Evan, who is the son of legendary jazz musician Bill Evans, has worked in Hollywood films such as Never Surrender (2009), War Flowers (2012), and Game of Assassins (2013). He trained under iconic film composer Lalo Schifrin (Mission Impossible, Dirty Harry).