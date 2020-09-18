IFFK to be held in February 2021

By Express News Service

The 25th edition of the International Film Festival (IFFK) is slated to be held during 12-19 February 2021. The conduct of IFFK will be subject to the evolving situation of the global pandemic Covid-19.

The Festival will follow the guidelines of the Government of Kerala prevailing at that time.

As per the revised guidelines of the festival, films completed between September 1, 2019, and August 31, 2020, are eligible to apply, with 31 October, 2020 as the deadline for entry submission.

The preview material deadline is November 2, 2020. The list of selected films will be published on December 10, 2020. The deadline for submitting screening material is January 20, 2021.