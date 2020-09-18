STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
IFFK to be held in February 2021

The Festival will follow the guidelines of the Government of Kerala prevailing at that time.

Published: 18th September 2020 08:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th September 2020 08:08 AM   |  A+A-

IFFK

A huge hoarding of 22nd International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK) kept in front of Tagore Theatre, one of the venues of the festival (Photo | BP Deepu, EPS)

By Express News Service

The 25th edition of the International Film Festival (IFFK) is slated to be held during 12-19 February 2021. The conduct of IFFK will be subject to the evolving situation of the global pandemic Covid-19.

As per the revised guidelines of the festival, films completed between September 1, 2019, and August 31, 2020, are eligible to apply, with 31 October, 2020 as the deadline for entry submission.  

The preview material deadline is November 2, 2020. The list of selected films will be published on December 10, 2020. The deadline for submitting screening material is January 20, 2021.

Comments

