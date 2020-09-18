STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Martin Prakkat’s next gets a title - 'Nayattu'

We had reported earlier that Martin Prakkat’s next film after Charlie is an investigation thriller starring Kunchacko Boban, Joju George and Nimisha Sajayan.

Kunchacko Boban,Joju George

By Express News Service

We had reported earlier that Martin Prakkat’s next film after 'Charlie' is an investigation thriller starring Kunchacko Boban, Joju George and Nimisha Sajayan. The film has been reportedly titled 'Nayattu.' 

Shahi Kabir, who wrote Joseph, has penned the film’s script. The team had shot a major chunk of the film before the pandemic began and is waiting to resume the shoot of the remaining portions. They have already completed around 54 days of shoot in locations such as Piravom, Munnar, and Kodaikanal.

This is the first time that Martin Prakkat is doing a thriller. The film sees him return to the director’s chair after a brief hiatus. Shahir Kabir had earlier told us stated that though his new film is also a police story, it’s completely different from 'Joseph'.

Shyju Khalid (Anjaam Pathira) is working on the film as director of photography while Mahesh Narayanan (CU Soon) is doing the editing. Vishnu Vijay (Ambili) is composing the music. Director Ranjith’s Gold Coin Pictures is jointly bankrolling the film with Martin Prakkat Films.

TAGS
Nayattu Martin Prakkat Joju George Nimisha Sajayan Kunchacko Boban
