Joju George, Sheelu Abraham join Domin D’Silva’s next, Star

By Express News Service

Joju George is, unsurprisingly, turning out to be one of Malayalam cinema’s busiest stars. The actor will share the screen with Sheelu Abraham in Domin D’Silva’s next film after Paipin Chuvattile Pranayam.

Titled Star, the film bankrolled by Abraham Mathews’s Abaam Movies went on floors yesterday at Ernakulam. Suvin Somashekaran has written the script with Tharun Bhaskar on the camera. Badusha is the executive producer.

Though Joju and Sheela have earlier been part of the supporting cast of Manglish earlier, this is the first time that the two are playing the leads.

Joju, who was last seen in Kilometres and Kilometres, has Kamal KM’s Pada, Santosh Vishwanath’s One, Karthik Subbaraj’s Jagame Thanthiram, and Rajeev Ravi’s Thuramukham coming up soon.

He also has a few projects in varying stages of production, such as Martin Prakkat’s Nayattu.