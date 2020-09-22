STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Malayalam

Android Kunjappan star Sooraj Thelakkad, achieves dream of getting driving licence

The 4-feet-tall actor always found that his height was a barrier for getting a driving licence for a four-wheeler.

Published: 22nd September 2020 12:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd September 2020 01:12 PM   |  A+A-

Android Kunjappan star Sooraj Thelakkad

Android Kunjappan star Sooraj Thelakkad (Photo | Express)

By Vishnuprasad K P
Express News Service

MALAPPURAM: Actor Sooraj Thelakkad, who played the titular robot in 'Android Kunjappan Ver 5.25', loves driving cars. However, the 4-feet-tall actor always found that his height was a barrier for getting a driving licence for a four-wheeler.

“It had been my dream to get a four-wheeler licence from the Motor Vehicles Department (MVD),” said the actor, who has also acted in movies like 'Ambili', 'Udaharanam Sujatha', 'Charlie' and 'Vimanam'.

He achieved this dream on September 17, when he received his licence from the Perinthalmanna regional transport office here.

“I love driving cars. However, my height was a barrier. I searched for options and got a solution,” said Sooraj. The 'solution' was a car with a modified seat.

Off to Wayanad #wayanad #drive #passion #drivemode #kerala

A post shared by Sooraj Thelakkad (@sooraj_thelakkad) on

He said he always encountered questions about his height whenever he talked about getting the licence.

“But I persevered and got it,” said Sooraj, who is now planning to go on trips to his favourite destinations once the Covid situation comes under control.

“I went on a personal trip to Wayanad after getting the licence. It could not be avoided. I will plan more leisure trips after the Covid threat subsides,” he said.

Perinthalmanna Motor Vehicle Inspector (MVI) Binoy Varghese said there was a provision to provide licence to people who are not tall and use 'adapted vehicles'.

“Such people can take the driving test with cars altered for their size. If they pass, they will be given a driving licence for that particular car. People with physical disabilities can use the provision to get a licence from the MVD,” Binoy said.

More from Entertainment Malayalam.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sooraj Thelakkad Android Kunjappan
India Matters
Parliamentarians in Lok Sabha during the ongoing Monsoon Session of Parliament in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Bill to help in curbing misuse of foreign donations passed in Lok Sabha
Sri Lanka, New Zealand and Malaysia are among the are 36 countries which provide e-visa facility. (Representational Image)
16 countries provide visa-free entry to Indian passport holders: Centre
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (Photo | PTI)
UP Film City to come up in 1,000-acres land along Yamuna Expressway
Workstation and vacation can go hand in hand, thanks to the new found meaning of 'WFH'
WFH now stands for 'working from hills' for some Hyderabad techies

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)
Phase-III human clinical trial of Oxford COVID-19 vaccine begins in Pune
BCCI President and former India captain Sourav Ganguly (File photo| PTI)
This time, IPL is about stars, sixes ... & Sourav Ganguly
Gallery
Yuvzvendra Chahal produced a crafty spell to set up a 10-run win for Royal Challengers Bangalore in their opening IPL contest against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Monday. (Photo | RCB Twitter)
IPL in PICS: Devdutt Padikkal, Yuzvendra Chahal play bold as RCB down SRH by 10 runs
After 12 successful seasons, the Indian Premier league is back despite the challenges of the coronavirus. In 2020, it is set to make and break many records but before that, here are some facts and tidbits of the IPL that will keep you to update. (Photo | Express Illustration/ Tapas Ranjan)
A-Z of IPL 2020: Guess who has won the Orange cap the most number of times?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp