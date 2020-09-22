Android Kunjappan star Sooraj Thelakkad, achieves dream of getting driving licence

Vishnuprasad K P By

Express News Service

MALAPPURAM: Actor Sooraj Thelakkad, who played the titular robot in 'Android Kunjappan Ver 5.25', loves driving cars. However, the 4-feet-tall actor always found that his height was a barrier for getting a driving licence for a four-wheeler.

“It had been my dream to get a four-wheeler licence from the Motor Vehicles Department (MVD),” said the actor, who has also acted in movies like 'Ambili', 'Udaharanam Sujatha', 'Charlie' and 'Vimanam'.

He achieved this dream on September 17, when he received his licence from the Perinthalmanna regional transport office here.

“I love driving cars. However, my height was a barrier. I searched for options and got a solution,” said Sooraj. The 'solution' was a car with a modified seat.

He said he always encountered questions about his height whenever he talked about getting the licence.

“But I persevered and got it,” said Sooraj, who is now planning to go on trips to his favourite destinations once the Covid situation comes under control.

“I went on a personal trip to Wayanad after getting the licence. It could not be avoided. I will plan more leisure trips after the Covid threat subsides,” he said.

Perinthalmanna Motor Vehicle Inspector (MVI) Binoy Varghese said there was a provision to provide licence to people who are not tall and use 'adapted vehicles'.

“Such people can take the driving test with cars altered for their size. If they pass, they will be given a driving licence for that particular car. People with physical disabilities can use the provision to get a licence from the MVD,” Binoy said.