Unni Mukundan to star in Pulimurugan director Udayakrishna's next

By Express News Service

After tasting tremendous success with Mohanlal (Pulimurugan) and Mammootty (Pokkiri Raja, MadhuraRaja), director Vysakh will next direct Unni Mukundan in an action-packed thriller titled Bruce Lee.

Pulimurugan writer Udayakrishna has penned the script intended to please both youngsters and family audiences alike.

A first-look motion poster has been launched on social media by Mohanlal, Mammootty, Tovino Thomas, Dileep, Kunchacko Boban, Prithviraj and Jayasurya on the occasion of Unni’s birthday.

Unni’s newly launched production house Unni Mukundan Films is producing the big-budget project. Bruce Lee marks Vysakh’s second collaboration with the actor after 2012’s Mallu Singh. He has also backed Unni’s 2018 film Ira.

Shaji Kumar (Pulimurugan, MadhuraRaja) will handle the camera. Filming is slated to begin in early 2021 once the pandemic situation improves.Meanwhile, Unni is in the middle of preparations for his next production venture, Meppadiyan, directed by Vishnu Mohan.