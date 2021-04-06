Adivi Sesh-starrer 'Major' to release in Malayalam

By Express News Service

Adivi Sesh’s Major, a film inspired by the life of 26/11 martyr Sandeep Unnikrishnan, is set to be released in Malayalam. The film was initially expected to release in Telugu and Hindi only.“All the posters that we have released of Major in the past one year, we have received a lot of love from all markets. It was also identified that there was a huge interest in this film in the Kerala market. So we decided to dub this film in Malayalam and give them a complete experience in that language,” said director Sashi Kiran Tikka to IANS.

Adivi Sesh took to social media to make this announcement. Sharing a poster of the film in Malayalam, he said, “Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan is India’s son. Still, lots of people from his hometown Kozhikode wanted to watch the film in Malayalam. So here goes. With all my love to the people of Kerala. Major releases in Malayalam, Hindi and Telugu.”Major is the debut production venture of Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu.

