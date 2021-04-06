Nivin Pauly to play a movie star in Thaaram

Sajin Shrijith By

Express News Service

Nivin Pauly made an Easter special announcement of a new film, titled Thaaram. Filmmaker Vinay Govind, known for the quirky stoner comedy Kili Poyi and the heist drama Kohinoor, is helming it.

Thaaram marks the solo writing effort of noted subtitlist Vivek Ranjit, who was also one of Vinay’s writing collaborators in Kili Poyi. Vinay will have an additional screenplay credit in the film.As the title suggests, Thaaram will have Nivin playing a movie star. However, it won’t be a fully cinema-centric story either, says Vivek Ranjit.

“Although it takes place against the backdrop of cinema, it’s more about an actor and certain aspects of his life. It’s an idea that has been in the works for the past eight years. We first hoped to do it before Kohinoor but realised that it needed more work until it reached a form that satisfied everyone. It’s something that evolved through a long discussion process over the years,” he shares.

Vivek adds that it won’t be an experimental film. “It’s a pure commercial entertainer. We are not going for a realistic approach at all.”As of now, Nivin is the only confirmed actor in the film. The team is in the process of casting more actors whose names will be announced in due time.

The team hopes to begin filming once Nivin is done with his previous commitments.Pradeesh M Varma will crank the camera, and Arju Benn will edit. Rahul Raj will compose the music, and Vishnu Govind and Sree Sankar of Sound Factor will handle the sound.Aside from Thaaram, Nivin has Ratheesh Balakrishnan Poduval’s Kanakam Kamini Kalaham and Abrid Shine’s Mahaveeryar coming up next, in addition to Padavettu, Thuramukham, and Bismi Special.