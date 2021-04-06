Vinay Forrt, Shane Nigam team up for 'Bermuda'

Sajin Shrijith By

Express News Service

Vinay Forrt and Shane Nigam are coming together again after Kismath for director TK Rajeev Kumar’s Bermuda. The film, scripted by Krishnadas Panki, commenced shooting at Thiruvananthapuram. Aruvi cinematographer Shelly Calist is lensing Bermuda. The film is expected to be a humour-infused entertainer and will have Vinay and Shane playing its two main characters, SI Joshua and Indugopan, respectively. Kashmir-based Shaylee Krishen, who starred in Santosh Sivan’s upcoming Jack N Jill, plays the female lead.

The film will also feature actors Saiju Kurup, Sudheer Karamana, Harish Kanaran, Dinesh Panicker and Niranjana Anoop, and others. Vinay tells us the film is based on a true incident that happened in Nagpur. “It caught the attention of TK Rajeev Kumar, who then arranged to have a script made.

A lot of research went into the same. It will also have some fantasy elements, and since TK Rajeev Kumar is a visually proficient filmmaker, we will get to see him exploring that side of him here. It’s going to be a technically superior film.” Suraj CK, Biju CJ and Badusha NM are bankrolling the film under the banner of 24 Frames.

Vinay’s other upcoming films include Churuli, Kanakam Kamini Kalaham, Nna Thaan Case Kodu, and Vaathil. His next immediate release is Malik, with Fahadh Faasil as his co-star.Shane, on the other hand, has Veyil, Ullasam, Qalb and Qurbaani coming up next.