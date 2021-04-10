Pattalam fame Tessa Joseph to make a comeback on TV

Arya U R By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Remember actress Tessa Joseph, who acted with Mammootty in the popular film Pattalam? She is back in the limelight through a new television serial, Ente Kuttikalude Achan on a popular channel. ‘Why a long break before coming on on screen?’ has been the regular question the actress has been getting lately. “After Pattalam film, I got married and was busy with my family. But later, I acted in films like Rajamma @yahoo, V M Vinu’s Marupadi etc. But they were not recognised well.

Also even though I have been receiving many offers for television serials, none of them impressed me,” she says. Tessa admits that the new serial was a good choice for a comeback. “I check my comfort while choosing a project like location, team, storyline etc. This project had all those aspects,” adds Tessa. The lockdown was also a reason for Tessa’s comeback.

“There are more television viewers than earlier. So, it will help me reach many through the small screen. Also, films are a slow-paced affair and we will not get to know more about the technical side of it, but here it is the opposite.” Tessa elaborates on her character.

“Anupama is very cheerful and jubilant like me. Being a mother and wife I can now easily relate to Anupama. From director Purushothaman sir, producer Suresh Krishna, cinematographer Prathish Nenmara to my co-actors Kiran, Poojitha Menon and others have supported me to feel at ease,” she says.