Aparna Balamurali to lead Praveen Prabharam’s Ula

After Soorarai Pottru, Aparna Balamurali is returning to Malayalam for director Praveen Prabharam’s second feature, titled Ula. 

Published: 13th April 2021 09:55 AM

Aparna Balamurali

By Sajin Shrijith
Express News Service

After Soorarai Pottru, Aparna Balamurali is returning to Malayalam for director Praveen Prabharam’s second feature, titled Ula. Prithviraj released the first-look poster on his Facebook page.Speaking about the film, Praveen tells us that it’s a “women-centric subject” that revolves around a beautiful, happy family impacted by one incident and how the protagonist reacts to it. 

Praveen made his directorial debut with the Tovino Thomas-starrer Kalki. Ula, however, will see Praveen going in a different direction. “Ula is not going to be a mass film like Kalki. I’m excited to try out something different this time,” he says.

Operation Java cinematographer Faiz Siddik will crank the camera while Rakesh Cherumadam will work on the editing. The team is currently in talks to sign a music director. Sujin Sujathan and Praveen Prabharam jointly wrote the script.Jishnu Laxman is producing the film under the banner of 16 Frames, a newly launched production company.

The team is hoping to start shooting by June. Aparna Balamurali is the only confirmed cast member at the moment. The announcement of the remaining cast members is expected later.

