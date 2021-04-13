Rajeev Ravi’s Kuttavum Shikshayum gets release date

By Express News Service

Rajeev Ravi’s Kuttavum Shikshayum will be getting a theatrical release on July 2. The makers announced the update with a new poster shared by its principal cast members Asif Ali, Sharafudheen, Sunny Wayne, Alencier Ley Lopez and Senthil Krishna on their social media pages.

A police investigation thriller based on real events, Kuttavum Shikshayum has a script by policeman-turned-actor Sibi Thomas. Sibi co-wrote the screenplay with journalist and scenarist Sreejith Divakaran.

Arunkumar VR is bankrolling the film under the banner of FilmRoll Productions.

Suresh Rajan (Thottappan) cranked the camera, and B Ajithkumar (Eeda) handled the editing. Dawn Vincent wrote the music.