Tovino Thomas tests positive for Covid-19

By Express News Service

Malayalam actor Tovino Thomas has revealed that he has tested positive for Covid-19.In a Facebook statement, the actor shared that he is asymptomatic and in isolation. He wrote, “Hello. As it turns out, I’ve been tested positive for Covid and am currently in isolation. It’s an asymptomatic case, I’m fine and well. So it’s been quarantine time for a couple of days now.”

He also added that he will be back to resume shooting soon. “A few more days to look forward and long to return to action and entertain you all. Stay safe, everyone. Be back soon.”

The actor recently completed shooting for Aashiq Abu’s Naradan, and was in the middle of filming his big-budget pan-Indian superhero film Minnal Murali. His last release Kala, which he also produced, was critically acclaimed.