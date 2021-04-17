Prithviraj-starrer Kuruthi set for release on May 13

By Express News Service

Prithviraj has announced that his latest home production Kuruthi will hit theatres on May 13. Also starring Roshan Mathew, Murali Gopy, Shine Tom Chacko, Srinda, Mamukkoya and Manikandan R Achari, the film marks the Malayalam directorial debut of Mumbai-based Malayali filmmaker Manu Warrier.

Supriya Menon is backing the film under the banner of Prithviraj Productions. Kuruthi is the company’s third production venture. The film, which is said to be a socio-political thriller, has a script by Anish Pallyal. The film carries the tagline: A vow to kill... An oath to protect.

Sharing the news, Prithviraj wrote, “We at Prithviraj Productions and Team Kuruthi hope and pray that we are able to overcome the 2nd wave of this pandemic that has hit us, and things will be back to some semblance of normalcy soon.”Abhinandan Ramanujam is the director of photography and Akhilesh Mohan, the editor. Jakes Bejoy is the music composer.