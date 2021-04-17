Vishnu Unnikrishnan’s next Shalamon starts filming at Kodungallur

By Express News Service

Vishnu Unnikrishnan has started shooting for his next film Shalamon at Kodungalllur. Helmed by debutant Jithin Padmanabhan, the film is said to be a light-hearted entertainer. Dileesh Pothan, Sudhi Koppa, Kichu Tellus, Sampath Raj, Adil Ibrahim, Soumya Menon, Anjali Nair and others form the remaining cast members.

Cinematographer Pappinu is behind the camera. Nissam Gaus penned the story, screenplay and dialogues. Riyas K Badhar is editing it while Gokul Harshan is working on the music to lyrics of BK Harinarayanan and Vinayak Sasikumar.

The film, which narrates the story of a family involving four brothers, sees Vishnu collaborating with producer Noble Jose of Peppercorn Studios, the same banner behind the actor’s last release Krishnankutty Pani Thudanghi. Sujith J Nair and Shaji are the co-producers, with Badusha as executive producer.