Asif Ali-Jis Joy film begins rolling

After Mohan Kumar Fans, director Jis Joy has started shooting his next film at Ernakulam. The yet-to-be-titled feature stars Asif Ali, Nimisha Sajayan, Antony Varghese, and Reba Monica John. Interestingly, this is the first time that Asif and Nimisha are teaming up. It also sees Jis Joy once again writing a screenplay based on a story of writers Bobby and Sanjay, who also conceived the idea of Mohan Kumar Fans.

Siddique, Rony David Raj, Sreehari, Athulya Chandra, and Sreelekshmi play the other cast members.Rahul Ramesh cranks the camera for the film bankrolled under the banner of Central Advertising Agency.

Meanwhile, Asif’s next theatrical release, Kuttavum Shikshayum, is expected in July. He is also part of Jibu Jacob’s Ellaam Sheriyaakum and Sethu’s Ellaam Sheriyaakum. Nimisha has Malik and Footprints on Water coming up next.