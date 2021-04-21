Biriyaani picked up by OTT platform Cave

By Express News Service

After a brief theatrical run, Sajin Baabu’s Biriyaani will hit the digital platform Cave today. Led by Kani Kusruti and J Shailaja, the film fetched the former a Kerala State Award for Best Actress.

An intense tale of transformation and breaking conventions, the film won several other awards such as the NETPAC award for Best Film in 20th Asiatica Film Festival in Rome and the Jury Prize for Best Film at Bengaluru International Film Festival.

Produced by UAN Film House, the film revolves around a mother and daughter living in a coastal area trying to cope with some scandalous conflicts in their lives.

Aside from Kani and Shailaja, Biriyaani also stars Surjith Gopinath and Jayachandran. Karthik Muthukumar handled the cinematography while Appu N Bhattathiri worked on the editing. Leo Tom wrote the music.