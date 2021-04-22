Asif Ali-Nivin Pauly film completes shoot 

By Express News Service

Asif Ali has completed shooting for Abrid Shine’s next Mahaveeryar, which also stars Nivin Pauly and Shanvi Srivastava. Mahaveeryar marks the director’s fifth feature after 1983, Action Hero Biju, Poomaram, and Kung Fu Master.

Sharing the news, Asif wrote, “Mahaveeryar shooting - Done and dusted. This was indeed a vibrant experience for me, and maybe one of those movies for which all of us went through a lot of struggle and hard work! What a brilliant team it was!! Eagerly looking forward to the post-production works.

Hope this takes off into an amazing adventure on-screen.” Also starring Siddique and Lal, Mahaveeryar has a script by M Mukundan.

Nivin’s production house Pauly Jr Pictures is bankrolling the film jointly with Indian Movie Makers. The film, shot in Rajasthan, sees Asif and Nivin reuniting after a decade.