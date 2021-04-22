STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Malayalam

Chathurmukham directors Ranjeet Kamala Sankar, Salil V talk about their journey

Chathurmukham directors Ranjeet Kamala Sankar and Salil V talk about their journey, making a unique horror thriller with practical effects and CGI, and on-set improvisations

Published: 22nd April 2021 11:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd April 2021 11:07 AM   |  A+A-

Manju Warrier, Sunny Wayne seen in the poster of 'Chathurkukham'.

Manju Warrier, Sunny Wayne seen in the poster of 'Chathurkukham'.

By Sajin Shrijith
Express News Service

Listening to Ranjeet Kamala Sankar and Salil V talk is akin to attending a mini filmmaking course. Their words overflow with much passion and excitement for their craft, their maiden directorial venture Chathurmukham, and the team that worked on it. Both self-taught, the IT professionals-turned-filmmakers have been working towards their goal for over a decade.

Initially experimenting with short films, all edited and shot by them, the duo eventually landed an assistant directing gig with director Ranjith Sankar on Punyalan Agarbathis. 

The seed of Chathurmukham, they say, was planted right after the release of Kohinoor, for which they wrote the script. They turned their focus towards pulling off a unique horror film devoid of all the usual cliches—the barking dog, white saree-clad ghost, and unnecessary humour. “We first made a checklist of all the things we would like to see when a smartphone-based supernatural presence is wreaking havoc. We saw a lot of horror films to be clear about what we wanted to avoid. Once that was out of the way, we formed the characters, their surroundings, and whatnot,” says the duo. 

Salil V

However, they would also like to acknowledge that their film is not 100% free of cliches. A few have been left there for a reason. “They come with the territory, naturally. The script  penned by Abhayakumar  K and Anil Kurian, also IT professionals—went through many iterations. What you saw on the screen is the 27th draft. You see, that’s what happens when IT people set out to make a film,” they laugh.

Since the film’s core idea also involves a conflict between science and the supernatural, I ask about their beliefs. “We believe in science,” replies both. “But Chathurmukham is a work of pure entertainment and not a showcase for a debate. Also, which is science and which is not is still a matter of debate. Besides, what doesn’t have an explanation today might have one tomorrow. But we are dealing with fiction here.”Chathurmukham, which has Manju Warrier playing a social media-obsessed tech professional, explores the horrifying possibilities after the characters encounter a ghost that can manipulate the devices around them. The film employs visual effects, largely seamless, some to enhance the practical effects. 

“There are more than 60 mins of VFX work (by Promice VFX Studio) in the film,” says Ranjeet. “We used practical effects whenever we could, such as the electrical wire that detaches itself from the wall and goes after the characters in the climax. We used a pulley for that and then added computer-generated sparks. But there were also moments where we had no option but to use CGI, like that CCTV camera sequence, for instance. We rehearsed with a real one, but we couldn’t make it work the way we wanted when filming began. And since we were under a schedule, we felt that using CGI would be more advantageous. Fortunately, we got a lot of time to work on these sequences.”

Naturally, the art department felt dejected by these rare instances of malfunction. “It’s not their fault,” empathises Salil V. “It happens. When there is a cut-off time, it’s a reality which we have to deal with it. But it was not a bad thing, really. I would say it was a good trade-off.” Fortunately, the art department found a cause for celebration when the film’s most intense portion, the climax, required a real mobile tower. “The building is a set, but the tower was dropped to the ground using an industrial crane. Our art director (Nimesh M Thanoor) found the parts in a scrapyard. The only CGI used in that sequence was for the roof, which wasn’t there when we shot it,” explains Ranjeet. 

On asked how the two directors jump ideas off each other on set, Salil shares, “We often find ourselves on the same page. Of course, there have been occasional disagreements concerning the locations or shots used, but eventually, we reach a common ground.” Ranjeet nods in agreement. “Sometimes when Salil or I instantaneously come up with an idea, we shoot it instead of discussing it because the latter is more consuming. When we shoot whatever is possible, we can figure out the rest on the editing table. Besides, the digital format affords us certain privileges.” 

Topping off the film’s climax is an ambiguous shot involving a table lamp and a keyboard. The ‘communication’ between the two devices was not in the script; it was improvised. The idea came from their associate director Asif Pav and an art associate Prasanth Amaravila. It also begs the question of a sequel. “Yes, we have an idea in mind,” concludes Ranjeet.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ranjeet Kamala Sankar Chathurmukham
India Matters
Odisha government has decided to ramp up testing, tracking and isolation in the BMC area in view of the rapid rise in Covid-19 cases.
Maharashtra, UP among 10 states that account for over 75%t of new Covid cases 
FILE | Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus wears a deserted look as Maharashtra undergoes a weekend lockdown due to surge in COVID-19 cases in Mumbai. (Photo| ANI)
Lockdown in Maharashtra, inter-city, inter-dist travel banned
The chopper with baby Riya and her mother lands in the village. (Photo | Special arrangement)
Family’s first girl child in 35 years brought home by helicopter in Rajasthan
For representational purposes (File | AP)
Fearing 'extremist' tag, Xinjiang's Uyghur Muslims not fasting in Ramzan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A Disaster Response Force personnel sanitises Lumbini Park in Hyderabad as Covid-19 cases rise in the State, on Sunday | Vani Buddhavarapu
Website shows availability but Hyderabad hospitals face shortage of oxygen beds
A man carries a cylinder filled with medical oxygen at a plant in New Delhi on Wednesday | Shekhar Yadav
Over 2500 ambulance calls daily from COVID patients in Delhi for past one week: Data
Gallery
A man waits for the cremation of a relative who died of COVID-19, placed near bodies of other victims, in New Delhi, India. (Photo | AP)
Lockdowns return, clamour for oxygen: India being overrun by massive virus surge
#1 WHAT IS REMDESIVIR? Originally created to treat Hepatitis C in 2009, the anti-viral drug was declared a failure until it was found effective against Ebola in 2014. Ever since it is being used to treat diseases caused by Middle East Respiratory Syndrome
Remdesivir injection explained: 8 basic things to know about the high-demand COVID-19 drug
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp