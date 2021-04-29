Shivaram Mony's 'Thi.Mi.Ram' releasing today on Neestream

By Express News Service

Director Shivaram Mony’s new film Thi.Mi.Ram (Cataract) is releasing on Neestream today after doing the rounds on the festival circuit. Starring KK Sudhakaran, Rachana Narayanankutty and Vishak Nair, the film is billed as a female empowerment film.

Shivaram Mony had earlier shared that Thi.Mi.Ram has a metaphoric title and tells the story of a seventy-year-old man’s cataract-related issues and the complications resulting from his cataract surgery.

“The protagonist, a middle-class man, earns his bread and butter by selling curry masalas to local shops. He is a male chauvinist who denigrates females in the belief that they are inferior to men and thus deserving of less than equal treatment or benefit. His disrespect towards women is deep-rooted from childhood itself,” he said.

Thi.Mi.Ram, shot by cinematographer Unni Madavur, was screened in the Indian Panorama section of the 18th Chennai International Film Festival held in February this year. Infinity Frames Productions is backing the film.