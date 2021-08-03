‘Eesho’ won’t hurt religious sentiments, says Nadirsha

By Express News Service

With a section of people coming up against the tagline of his upcoming movie -- ‘Eesho’ -- director Nadirsha said they are planning to remove the same from the new posters. The first look of his new movie with actor Jayasurya in the lead role was released three months ago. The tagline of thewas ‘Not from the Bible’. However, the new stills of Nadirsha’s another movie -- ‘Keshu Ee Veedinte Nadhan’ -- was released on Saturday.

A section of people came up with criticism against both the titles stating that Eesho and Keshu were selected by the makers to hurt the sentiments of Christians. They also pointed out that it was not fair on the part of the director to use the tagline ‘Not from the Bible’ after giving the title ‘Eesho”.

“The title and first look of ‘Eesho’ was released three months ago. At that time, nobody came up against the poster or the tagline. However, after releasing the new look of my another movie last week, many came up with objections to the ‘Eesho’ poster. We have no intention to hurt the sentiments of our brothers. The title will remain the same. However, the tagline ‘Not from the Bible’ will be removed. The title was suggested by our cameraman Robby Varghese. The story has no connection with Jesus and Eesho is the lead character’s name. Hence, we will retain the title,” clarified Nadirsha.

He said a new poster of the movie without the tagline will be released soon. Regarding the title of his other movie, ‘Keshu Ee Veedinte Nadhan’, Nadirsha said the name of the lead character is Keshavan. “Keshavan is fondly called Keshu. There is no reference to Yesu (Jesus) in the movie. I do not know how these controversies erupted? One thing I can assure my brothers who believe in other religions is that being an Indian citizen who believes in secularism and a responsible artist, my movies will not have any content to hurt other people’s religious sentiments,” he added.