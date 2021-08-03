Trailer of Babita-Rinn’s Pyali released

By Express News Service

The trailer of directing duo Babita-Rinn’s debut film, Pyali, has been released. The film marks the maiden production of late thespian NF Varghese’s daughter Sofia Varghese, under the banner of NF Varghese Pictures.

Starring five-year-old child actor Barbiee Sharma as the titular character, Pyali was directed by Babita and Rinn from their script. 14-year-old newcomer George Jacob plays Pyali’s brother in the film described as a tale of a strong sibling bond.

Sreenivasan, Mammukoya, Appani Sarath, Rafi, Althaf Salim, and Sujith Sankar are part of the cast in addition to Visaranai and Aadukalam-fame Murugadoss. Deepu Joseph edited the film shot by Jiju Sunny (protege of cinematographer Vetri). Prasanth Pillai composed the music.