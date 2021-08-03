Trailer of Babita-Rinn’s Pyali released
The trailer of directing duo Babita-Rinn’s debut film, Pyali, has been released. The trailer of directing duo Babita-Rinn’s debut film, Pyali, has been released.
Published: 03rd August 2021 09:07 AM | Last Updated: 03rd August 2021 09:07 AM | A+A A-
The trailer of directing duo Babita-Rinn’s debut film, Pyali, has been released. The film marks the maiden production of late thespian NF Varghese’s daughter Sofia Varghese, under the banner of NF Varghese Pictures.
Starring five-year-old child actor Barbiee Sharma as the titular character, Pyali was directed by Babita and Rinn from their script. 14-year-old newcomer George Jacob plays Pyali’s brother in the film described as a tale of a strong sibling bond.
Sreenivasan, Mammukoya, Appani Sarath, Rafi, Althaf Salim, and Sujith Sankar are part of the cast in addition to Visaranai and Aadukalam-fame Murugadoss. Deepu Joseph edited the film shot by Jiju Sunny (protege of cinematographer Vetri). Prasanth Pillai composed the music.