Nivin Pauly confirmed for Peranbu director’s next

By Express News Service

We had previously reported that Malayalam star Nivin Pauly will join hands with director Ram for his third Tamil film. The news has been confirmed today by the film’s production house V House Productions, run by Suresh Kamatchi. The banner is currently bankrolling Silambarasan TR’s mega-budget sci-fi Maanaadu, directed by Venkat Prabhu.

Sharing the news on his Twitter handle, Suresh wrote, “A new journey begins with the prestigious names of South Indian cinema.”

The yet-to-be-titled film features Anjali and Soori playing the other leads and it has music by Ram’s regular Yuvan Shankar Raja. The announcement poster of the project features a tribal painting of a hunter, deer and tiger, probably representing the nature of the three leads. Though the film was earlier speculated to be a Tamil-Malayalam bilingual, there is no word about the Malayalam version.

Ram’s last release, the critically-acclaimed Peranbu, also had a Malayalam connect with Mammootty starring in the lead role. Likewise, Nivin Pauly is no stranger to Tamil cinema, having starred in the 2013 film Neram, which was a Tamil-Malayalam bilingual. The upcoming project will mark Nivin’s return to Tamil cinema after 2017’s Richie.

Nivin was last seen in the Geetu Mohandas directorial Moothon. He also has two Malayalam films — Thuramukham and Kanakam Kamini Kalaham. Soori is shooting for Vetri Maaran’s Viduthalai, his first film as a male lead. The film features Vijay Sethupathi in an important role.

Anjali, who was last seen in Vakeel Saab, will next be seen in Sarjun KM’s segment Thunindha Pin, co-starring Atharvaa, in Netflix’s Navarasa. She is also a part of F3 in Telugu and Bairagee in Kannada.