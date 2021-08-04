STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Malayalam

Nivin Pauly confirmed for Peranbu director’s next

The yet-to-be-titled film features Anjali and Soori playing the other leads and it has music by Ram’s regular Yuvan Shankar Raja.

Published: 04th August 2021 11:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th August 2021 11:21 AM   |  A+A-

Actor Nivin Pauly in movie 'Thuramukham '.

Actor Nivin Pauly in movie 'Thuramukham'. (Photo | YouTube screengrab)

By Express News Service

We had previously reported that Malayalam star Nivin Pauly will join hands with director Ram for his third Tamil film. The news has been confirmed today by the film’s production house V House Productions, run by Suresh Kamatchi. The banner is currently bankrolling Silambarasan TR’s mega-budget sci-fi Maanaadu, directed by Venkat Prabhu.

Sharing the news on his Twitter handle, Suresh wrote, “A new journey begins with the prestigious names of South Indian cinema.”

The yet-to-be-titled film features Anjali and Soori playing the other leads and it has music by Ram’s regular Yuvan Shankar Raja. The announcement poster of the project features a tribal painting of a hunter, deer and tiger, probably representing the nature of the three leads.  Though the film was earlier speculated to be a Tamil-Malayalam bilingual, there is no word about the Malayalam version. 

Ram’s last release, the critically-acclaimed Peranbu, also had a Malayalam connect with Mammootty starring in the lead role. Likewise, Nivin Pauly is no stranger to Tamil cinema, having starred in the 2013 film Neram, which was a Tamil-Malayalam bilingual. The upcoming project will mark Nivin’s return to Tamil cinema after 2017’s Richie. 

Nivin was last seen in the Geetu Mohandas directorial Moothon. He also has two Malayalam films — Thuramukham and Kanakam Kamini Kalaham. Soori is shooting for Vetri Maaran’s Viduthalai, his first film as a male lead. The film features Vijay Sethupathi in an important role.

Anjali, who was last seen in Vakeel Saab, will next be seen in Sarjun KM’s segment Thunindha Pin, co-starring Atharvaa, in Netflix’s Navarasa. She is also a part of F3 in Telugu and Bairagee in Kannada.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nivin Pauly Suresh Kamatchi V House Production Director Ram
India Matters
India goalkeeper Sreejesh Parattu Raveendran, left, makes a block as Germany's Jan Christopher Ruhr (17) looks on during the men's field hockey bronze medal match. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: It's a 'rebirth' of hockey in India, says PR Sreejesh after winning bronze
Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh (L) and Prashant Kishor (R).
Political strategist Prashant Kishor resigns as advisor to Punjab CM
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi met the family of the rape victim family in Old Nangal. (Photo | AICC)
Lawyer files complaint against Rahul Gandhi for disclosing Nangal rape victim's identity
Late Actor Sushant Singh Rajput
Maharashtra Congress questions CBI's 'silence' over probe into death of Sushant Singh Rajput

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Lovlina Borgohain, of India (L) and Busenaz Surmeneli, of Turkey, exchange punches during their women's welterweight 64-69kg semis boxing match at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: I had prepared for gold, says Lovlina after winning bronze
Postmaster Christuraja travels about 15 km to deliver the pension. (Photo | V Karthikalagu, EPS)
Meet TN postmaster who climbs a hill every month to deliver pension to 110-year-old
Gallery
PR Sreejesh called the bronze medal a 'rebirth' for Indian hockey. Doffing our hats to the goalkeeper who played his part in regaining Indian hockey its lost glory. Golden days might be here again. Here's to you, Sreejesh and Team India!
Cartoon | Tokyo Olympics: PR Sreejesh, Saluting the Great Wall of India!
The Indian women's hockey team scripted history by qualifying for the semifinals of the Olympics for the first time, a run that also saw them stun three-time champions Australia 1-0 in Tokyo. Let us take a look at the lives and careers of the ladies, who
Indian women's hockey team: Meet the ladies who defied odds to fly high at Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp