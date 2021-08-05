Arun Chandu’s Gaganachari wrapped up

By Express News Service

Filming of Arun Chandu’s third directorial feature Gaganachari is complete. The makers had recently resumed filming after a pandemic-imposed break. Gaganachari reteams Arun with Aju Varghese and Gokul Suresh. Anarkali Marikkar plays the female lead.

KB Ganesh Kumar is also a part of the film. Arun had told us earlier that the film is a “futuristic tale set in 2050” about a host of characters trapped inside an apartment after an alien invasion. Arun scripted the film with Siva Sai. Surjith S Pai shot the film with editing work by Aravind Manmadhan and music by Prasanth Pillai. Ajith Vinayaka Films is producing the film.