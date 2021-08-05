Kamal KM’s thriller Pada completed after long delay

By Express News Service

The makers of the much-anticipated Pada have announced the completion of the shoot. A multi-starrer featuring Kunchacko Boban, Joju George, Vinayakan, and Dileesh Pothan, the film produced by E4 Entertainment is based on actual events. As per the banner, the film’s journey “officially started on May 22, 2019, and unofficially started another one and a half years before”.

Pada is the second film of director Kamal KM, who made his debut with the critically acclaimed Hindi film, I.D (2012), starring Geetanjali Thapa. Pada is Kamal’s Malayalam debut, which has Sameer Thahir as director of photography and Sham Muhammed as editor.Ajayan Adat works on the sound while Vishnu Vijayan composes the music.