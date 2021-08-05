Kuruthi trailer promises a high-intensity thriller

By Express News Service

Ahead of its premiere on August 11, Amazon Prime Video has launched the trailer of Kuruthi, which gives us a better look at the subject matter. From the tension-packed footage, it is evident the Prithviraj-starrer swirls around an issue concerning one or more communities. We also get a sense that the events in the film occur around a single location and its neighbouring areas, with the characters holed up in a house seemingly gearing up for an imminent attack, weapons ready.

The trailer also gives us a glimpse of the characters played by Roshan Mathew, Murali Gopy, Shine Tom Chacko, Srindaa, Mammukoya, Manikandan, Navas Vallikkunnu, and others. In a statement, Murali Gopy, who plays a pivotal part in the film, said, “The narrative of Kuruthi resonates well, and I believe it is the story that we all need to see.

Human relations are often tainted with pride and hatred, constantly battling to survive amidst the beliefs that we cling to, and Kuruthi aims to highlight these complex emotions. As an actor, it was a pleasure to have worked with such a brilliant team that strove to bring to the audience nothing less than perfection.”

Directed by Manu Warrier from Anish Pallyal’s script, Kuruthi sees cinematographer Abhinandan Ramanujam reteaming with Prithviraj Productions after Nine. Supriya Menon is backing the film under the banner.

