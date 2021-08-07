STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Mammootty completes 5 decades in Indian cinema

Born as Muhammad Kutty Panaparambil Ismail, and later named Mammootty for his stage appearances, the actor made his big-screen debut with 'Anubhavangal Paalichakal' in 1971.

Mammootty as Sethurama Iyer in the CBI film series.

Mammootty as Sethurama Iyer in the CBI film series. (Photo | File)

By ANI

MUMBAI: Veteran actor Mammootty has recently completed 50 years in the Indian film industry.

To mark the special occasion, fans and other celebrities have flooded social media platforms with congratulatory posts for Mammootty. Even his son Dulquer Salmaan did not leave any chance to shower the star with love on Instagram.

"50 years of being an actor. Of dreaming big and never giving up. Still dreaming bigger. Of being better every day. Never being satiated. Of never tiring. Of forever being hungry to play the next great character. Forever striving to find the next great film. Of wanting to be known more as an actor than a megastar. Of loving cinema and the craft more than any actor I've met. Of inspiring millions. Of influencing generations. Of leading only by example. Of sticking to your morals and traditions irrespective of the times. Of being a stickler for quality. Of upholding relationships. Of being virtuous. Of valuing integrity. Of never taking short cuts. Of being the gold standard. Of running your own race. Of being a real life hero," Dulquer wrote.

Praising Mammooty, Dulquer shared that he feels blessed to be able to see touch and hold him outside of celluloid.

"Even though you dislike these celebrations of your career milestones. 50 years of the most illustrious and glorious of careers is no small accomplishment. Every day I count my blessings. Cause I get to see touch and hold the man outside of celluloid. And witness his life. Live under his greatness. His light. Experience the warmth and love people have for you. Hear your stories from the people whose lives you've touched. I could write a book on you. But for now, I'll stop at this. There was once a boy whose eyes lit up when he discovered the magical world of the movies. He dreamed of being a part of it and pursued it relentlessly. And from when he got his first chance he worked tirelessly to make his mark. To make it count. For he values it. He maintains to this day he needs cinema more than cinema needs him. And no matter what heights he reaches, he makes his mountain only grow taller. Those who know him, know he's still climbing and will never stop. That mountain of being the best actor he can possibly be," he added.

Alongside, he shared his childhood picture, wherein he is seen sitting with his father.

Born as Muhammad Kutty Panaparambil Ismail, and later named Mammootty for his stage appearances, the actor made his big-screen debut with 'Anubhavangal Paalichakal', which had released on 6 August 1971.

To date, he has acted in over 400 films. 'Adiyozhukkukal', 'Aavanazhi', 'Valsalyam', 'Ponthan Mada' and 'The King' among many others are some of Mammootty's best films.

Congratulating the star on his completion of five decades in the industry, Prithviraj Sukumaran tweeted: "50 years of absolute commitment to the craft and medium! Half a century of one of world cinema's greats."

Mohanlal also extended his greetings to his friend on such the special occasion.

"My brother completes 50 glorious years in the film industry. I feel so proud to have shared the screen with him in 55 memorable films and looking forward to many more. Congratulations Ichakka," he wrote on Twitter.

Mammootty will be next seen in 'Agent' and 'Bheeshma Parvam'.

