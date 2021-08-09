Actor Sharanya, who battled brain tumour with grit, dies at 35 in Thiruvananthapuram

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Popular film and TV actor Sharanya Shashi, who had battled a brain tumour for the past nine years, died at a private hospital here on Monday. She was 35.

The actress who was diagnosed with a brain tumour in 2012 underwent many surgeries and was a source of inspiration for many people with similar medical conditions. She was widely praised for battling her adverse health condition with sheer grit and mental courage.

Sharanya was admitted to the hospital on May 23 after she showed COVID symptoms. She spent many days in the hospital’s ventilator ICU as her health condition remained critical. She was out of the ICU for a brief period in June but was re-admitted after her condition further worsened.

The actress faced financial constraints due to the huge treatment costs involved and many fellow actors in the film and TV industry had come together to support her. They had also helped Sharanya get a new home.