Indrans-starrer 'Home' to release on Amazon Prime Video on this date

The film, produced by Vijay Babu and directed by Rojin Thomas, is a light-hearted and thought-provoking family drama.

Published: 10th August 2021 02:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th August 2021 09:51 AM   |  A+A-

Actor Indrans in a still from 'Home' (Photo | YouTube screengrab)

By Express News Service

The next Malayalam release on Amazon Prime Video after Kuruthi is expected to be the Indrans-starrer Home (styled as #Home), written and directed by Rojin Thomas.  The streaming platform confirmed the direct digital release of the film on August 19.

Said to be a light-hearted, and thought-provoking family drama, #Home is a production of Vijay Babu under his Friday Film House banner. Notably, it is the first production company from Malayalam that stepped into the digital space with a commercial film, Sufiyum Sujathayum, last year.

The Amazon Original movie boasts an incredibly talented cast including Indrans, Sreenath Bhasi and Vijay Babu in lead roles, along with Manju Pillai, Naslen, Kainakary Thankaraj, KPAC Lalitha, Srikanth Murali, Johny Antony, Pauly Wilson, Maniyan Pillai Raju, Anoop Menon, Aju Varghese, Kiran Aravindhakshan, Chithra and Priyanka Nair in pivotal roles.

As per the makers, #Home tells the story of a humble but technologically challenged senior citizen, Oliver (essayed by Indrans), who strives to maintain closeness with his two sons who are addicted to social media like any other millennial.

“#Home is an attempt at depicting a much relevant topic in today’s times, the dynamics of a family unknowingly trapped in the artificial web in the ever-evolving digital age,” said Rojin Thomas, who hopes that the audience will take the right message from the film.

Vijay Babu said their focus was solely to highlight a socially relevant topic with a point of view portrayed in a way that leaves viewers with food for thought. “The beautifully relatable characters have been carefully weaved into the narrative and presented in a light-hearted way that will make for a perfect family watch.”

Rojin Thomas is known for the films Jo & the Boy and Phillips & the Monkey Pen. The technical team of #Home comprises composer Rahul Subramanian, cinematographer Neil D’Cunha, and editor Prejish Prakash. Akshayaa Premnath designed the costumes.

