STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Malayalam

Jakes Bejoy on creating Vetta Mrigam from Kuruthi

Jakes shared that filmmaker Manu Warrier had approached him to do two songs, telling him that the second one should not have an adrenaline rush given its placement before the film’s final act.

Published: 17th August 2021 08:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th August 2021 08:24 AM   |  A+A-

Music composer and singer Jakes Bejoy.

Music composer and singer Jakes Bejoy

By Express News Service

In a note that serves not only as an insightful piece of moviemaking wisdom but also a fascinating piece of trivia, composer Jakes Bejoy briefly described how the Kuruthi team worked together to come up with the rousing Vetta Mrigam track from the film. 

Jakes shared that filmmaker Manu Warrier had approached him to do two songs, telling him that the second one should not have an adrenaline rush given its placement before the film’s final act. “When I sent a tune to him, he replied that it’s doable while also suggesting that the tune be sent to Prithviraj because, well, he is the producer.

So, upon hearing the track, Prithviraj sent me a short text with a parable to describe the mood he was looking for,” said Jakes as he went on to share the WhatsApp interaction between him and the actor. In the text, Prithviraj says, “It is a lovely piece of music, but I would ideally like an underlying layer of desperation/tempo in the tune. Imagine super slow-mo of a lion chasing a gazelle.

You know the inevitable will happen, but you hope maybe the gazelle finds a forest to run into and disappear, maybe the lion trips. The gazelle doesn’t have a plan.. all it knows is that it should run. Run as fast as nature lets it. The lion is quietly confident as it chases... knows it’s made to outrun the gazelle... and that it will. Now juxtapose this story against a very deep layer of sadness/despair.”

The Vetta Mrigam track, released online by the team on Sunday, is among Jakes’ most well-received work since the title track from Ranam and the Operation Java soundtrack. He is also part of three upcoming Prithviraj films—Bramam (the Malayalam adaptation of Andhadhun), Jana Gana Mana, and Kaduva. Recently, we learnt that Jakes is working on the soundtrack of the Dulquer Salmaan-Rosshan Andrrews movie, Salute, aside from the Mammootty project Puzhu, helmed by Ratheena.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jakes Bejoy Vetta Mrigam Kuruthi
India Matters
A health worker adminsters vaccine jab to a receipient. (File photo | PTI)
India administers 88.13 lakh Covid vaccine, highest ever in single day
Former Kerala CM Oommen Chandy (Photo | EPS)
Solar sexual abuse case: CBI files FIR against ex-Kerala CM Oommen Chandy, five others
Islamic State flag used for representational purposes (File Photo | AP)
NIA arrests two women in Kannur for propagating Islamic State ideology on social media
Security has been heightened at Afghanistan embassy in New Delhi | SHEKHAR YADAV
Resurgence of Taliban will embolden terrorists in Kashmir, say experts

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Hundreds of people gather outside the international airport in Kabul, Afghanistan. (Photo | AP)
TIMELINE: Key dates in Afghanistan since Taliban's exit in 2001
President Joe Biden speaks about Afghanistan from the East Room of the White House, Monday, Aug. 16, 2021, in Washington. | AP
How many generations of Americans should I send to fight Afghan civil war, asks Joe Biden
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp