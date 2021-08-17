‘We wanted to try something different with Adrishyam’

By Express News Service

We had recently reported that Joju George, Narain and Sharafudheen are part of a Malayalam film that will also release in Tamil with a different set of actors. The makers have announced the title of both versions through a first look and motion poster of the film, which marks the directorial debut of Zac Harriss.

The Malayalam title is Adrishyam; the Tamil title, Yuki. It is a co-production of UAN Film House and AAAR Productions in association with Juvis Productions.

Kusan Prakashan

On the decision to do the project as a Malayalam-Tamil bilingual, Kusan Prakashan of AAAR Productions said they wanted to “try something different with it” and that it was Zac who suggested making the film simultaneously in both languages. “We felt it would be a nice change because the story does justice to the Chennai setting as well. It wouldn’t have been possible without the complete support of everyone in the team—production houses, cast, technical crew, and so on.”

Tamil actor Anandhi (of Pariyerum Perumaal) is making her Malayalam debut with Adrishyam. Pavithra Lakshmi and Atmeeya Rajan are the other two female leads. Adrishyam also features Pratap Pothen, John Vijay, Munish Kant, Sinil Sainudeen, Vinodini, Anjali Rao and Bindu Sanjeev.

Packiaraj Ramalingam wrote the script for which Zac supplied the dialogues. Pushparaj Santhosh cranked the camera while Ranjin Raj composed the music. Don Vincent works on the background score.

The Tamil version features Pariyerum Perumal actor Kathir and Karnan-fame Natty alongside Narain as male leads. The bilingual was shot in Chennai and Pondicherry in full compliance with the Covid norms during the lockdown.