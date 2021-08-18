Gulumal fame Anup to direct Unni Mukundan’s second production 

By Express News Service

Actor Unni Mukundan has announced his second production venture, Shefeekkinte Santhosham, under his Unni Mukundan Films banner along with Badusha. The film will have Unni as the main lead. Anup, known for hosting the TV show Gulumal, will write and direct his debut film touted as a “realistic, fun” drama. Shefeekkinte Santhosham is UMF’s second production after Meppadiyan.

Shaan Rahman is the music director, and Eldho Isaac, director of photography. Noufal Abdullah (Sudani from Nigeria, Kettyolaanu Ente Maalakha) will handle the editing while Shajie Naduvil works on the art. Shooting will commence in the third week of September as Unni is currently busy with Prithviraj’s Bro Daddy and Jeethu Joseph’s 12th Man.