Mohanlal-Jeethu Joseph’s The 12th Man goes on floors

By Express News Service

We had reported earlier that director Jeethu Joseph is reteaming with Mohanlal again after Drishyam 2, with a mystery project titled The 12th Man. The film went on floors with a pooja function in Ernakulam.

The film’s stellar ensemble cast boasts Unni Mukundan, Leona Lishoy, Saiju Kurup, Shine Tom Chacko, Anusree, Santhi Maya Devi, Aditi Ravi, Veena Nandakumar, Sshivada, and Priyanka Nair.

VS Vinayak is on board as editor, Anil Johnson as the composer of the background score, and Rajeev Kovilakom as art director. Antony Perumbavoor is producing it under the banner of Aashirvad Cinemas.