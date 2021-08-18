Production begins for Mammootty-Parvathy film Puzhu

By Express News Service

We had reported earlier that Mammootty and Parvathy Thiruvoth are headlining debutant Ratheena’s Puzhu. Filming for the same has commenced in Ernakulam. Dulquer Salmaan’s Wayfarer Films is backing the film jointly with S George’s Cyn-Cyl Celluloid. With the former handling distribution, Puzhu marks the first collaboration of the father-son duo.

The launch of the project on Women’s Day recently had created a strong buzz considering the collaboration of Mammootty and Parvathy for the first time. The film is said to be a multi-lingual release.

After kickstarting the careers of numerous successful directors in Malayalam, Mammootty is launching a woman director for the first time through Puzhu.

Ratheena has previously worked as the executive producer of Parvathy-starrer Uyare, aside from associating with filmmakers such as Revathy Asha Kelunni. Puzhu is expected to bring Ratheena to the league of exceptional women directors in Malayalam cinema and will feature the créme la de créme of Malayalam cinema alongside Mammootty and Parvathy.

Harshad, Sharfu, and Suhas wrote a screenplay from a story by Harshad. Cinematographer Theni Eshwar, who worked on films such as Peranbu, Karnan, Achcham Yenbadhu Madamaiyada, and Paavai Kadhaigal, is behind the camera.

The songs are composed by Jakes Bejoy, and Deepu Joseph will be editing the movie. Manu Jagadh (Baahubali, Minnal Murali) is in charge of the art department. Vishnu Govind and Sree Shankar of Sound Factor are working on the sound design.Veteran production controller has Badusha designed the project, which has Renish Abdulkhader, Rajesh Krishna, and Shyam Mohan as executive producers.