UAE's 'Golden Visa' for Malayalam superstars Mammootty and Mohanlal

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Malayalam film superstars Mammotty and Mohanlal have been selected for the UAE's Golden Visas.

This is the first time that the UAE government is bestowing the coveted recognition to actors from the Malayalam film industry. Earlier, Bollywood stars Shah Rukh Khan and Sanjay Dutt were given this visa.

Golden Visa, a long-term residence visa introduced by the UAE government in 2019, allows the actors to live and work in the Emirates without the need of a national sponsor for 10 years, which will be renewed automatically.

Mammootty and Mohanlal actors are expected to receive the award in the coming days.