Indrajith-Suraj thriller gets a title

By Express News Service

After Joseph, director M Padmakumar had recently begun work on his new thriller headlined by Indrajith Sukumaran and Suraj Venjaramoodu. Bankrolled by UGM Entertainment, the film is titled Pathaam Valavu.

The makers launched the title on Friday, describing the film as a “family suspense thriller”. Abhilash Pillai scripted the film, which has Aditi Ravi and Swasika Vijay as the female leads.

Ratheesh Ram, who worked under cinematographer Shaji Kumar, is behind the camera while Shameer Muhammed handles the editing. Ranjin Raj is working on the music.

Among Indrajith’s other upcoming releases are Kurup with Dulquer Salmaan, the sports drama Aaha, and an investigative drama titled Anuradha Crime No. 59/2019. Suraj will be also seen next in the films Roy, Jana Gana Mana,and Kaanekkaane.