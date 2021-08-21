Popular actress Chitra passes away at 56 in Chennai

By Online Desk

Malayalam actress Chitra passed away on Saturday morning at her residence in Chennai. She was 56.

Chitra reportedly suffered a heart attack.

The actress, who was a popular face on Tamil television, had also acted in over 100 films across multiple languages.

Her most notable performances include roles in Kalikkalam (1990), Devasuram (1993), and Pathamudayam (1985).

She also acted alongside Prem Nazir and Mohanlal in her debut film 'Aattakalasham' in 1983.

Chitra was born in 1965 in Kochi and was the middle child among three siblings.

She completed her education till class 10 before stepping into the entertainment industry.

She got married in 1990 to Vijayaraghavan and is survived by him and their daughter Mahalakshmi.