Tharun Moorthy to team up with Sandip Senan

By Express News Service

On the occasion of Onam, Operation Java director Tharun Moorthy has announced that his next film will be bankrolled by Sandip Senan of Urvasi Theatres, the same banner that backed Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum.

In a heartwarming statement, Tharun shared that the idea to collaborate with Sandip was on both of their minds even before Operation Java came out. “At a time when even Java’s release was uncertain due to the pandemic, Sandipettan said, ‘I will do your next film’, and he hadn’t even seen any footage from Operation Java. He didn’t even ask me about seeing it.”

Adding that additional details about his second project will be revealed in due time, Tharun, a former ad filmmaker, said, “People told me one thing when they saw the success of my debut feature. They said, ‘Your next film is your first film.’ Yes, it is indeed my first film.”

Meanwhile, there are plans to remake Operation Java in Hindi and possibly other Indian languages. As of now, it’s not known whether Tharun will helm any of the remakes. After its successful theatrical run, it was released digitally on Zee5.

Operation Java starred Balu Varghese, Lukman, Irshad, Vinayakan, Binu Pappu, and Shine Tom Chacko among others. The makers have revealed earlier that they have a plan to do a sequel.