STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Malayalam

Tharun Moorthy to team up with Sandip Senan

The Operation Java director’s second film will be bankrolled by the producer known for  Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum

Published: 21st August 2021 10:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st August 2021 10:21 AM   |  A+A-

Sandip Senan,Tharun Moorthy 

By Express News Service

On the occasion of Onam, Operation Java director Tharun Moorthy has announced that his next film will be bankrolled by Sandip Senan of Urvasi Theatres, the same banner that backed Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum.

In a heartwarming statement, Tharun shared that the idea to collaborate with Sandip was on both of their minds even before Operation Java came out.  “At a time when even Java’s release was uncertain due to the pandemic, Sandipettan said, ‘I will do your next film’, and he hadn’t even seen any footage from Operation Java. He didn’t even ask me about seeing it.” 

Adding that additional details about his second project will be revealed in due time, Tharun, a former ad filmmaker, said, “People told me one thing when they saw the success of my debut feature. They said, ‘Your next film is your first film.’ Yes, it is indeed my first film.”

Meanwhile, there are plans to remake Operation Java in Hindi and possibly other Indian languages. As of now, it’s not known whether Tharun will helm any of the remakes. After its successful theatrical run, it was released digitally on Zee5.

Operation Java starred Balu Varghese, Lukman, Irshad, Vinayakan, Binu Pappu, and Shine Tom Chacko among others.  The makers have revealed earlier that they have a plan to do a sequel. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tharun Moorthy
India Matters
Saravanan has been using the e-bike for more than 45 days and says it is running smoothly, with a mileage of about 45 km (Photo | Special arrangement)
'No noise, no pollution, no petrol': Tamil Nadu man makes his own e-bike
Neeraj Chopra, of India, competing in the men's javelin throw final at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
Pune stadium to be named after Tokyo Olympics gold medalist Neeraj Chopra
Children with mask seen walking with parents amid rise in covid 19 case in Bengaluru. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
At 17, Karnataka sees lowest number of daily Covid deaths
ISRO's earth observation satellite EOS-03 on-board GSLV-F10 blasts off from Sriharikota. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
The implications of ISRO mission failure 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A disabled-friendly toilet built at one of the houses in Virudhunagar | Express photo
Humane Express | This TN collector is building toilets for disabled people in their homes, for free!
, Taliban fighters display their flag on patrol in Kabul, Afghanistan. (Photo | AP)
Horror in Afghanistan: Taliban reportedly kills woman for 'bad cooking'
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp