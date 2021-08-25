Sunny Wayne-Ahaana Krishna movie set to premiere on Jio Cinema

By Express News Service

Debutant Jishnu Sreekandan’s Pidikittapulli, starring Sunny Wayne and Ahaana Krishna, will have a direct-to-digital premiere on Jio Cinema on August 27. The film, which has been in the making since 2018, was completed recently.

A teaser and first-look post featuring the characters were released. In an earlier interaction with us, Jishnu had told us that the film, scripted by Sumesh V Robin, is a “twisty crime comedy” in the vein of the early Priyadarshan comedies and other popular Indian capers, adding that the story comprises two parallel tracks.

Baiju, Lalu Alex, and Saiju Kurup also appear in the film which revolves around events spanning 24 hours. Pidikittapulli is produced by Gokulam Gopalan under the banner Sri Gokulam Films. Debutant Anjoy Samuel shot the film while Bipin Paul Samuel handled the editing. PS Jayahari composed the music.