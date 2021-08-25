Thunchath Ezhuthachan biopic in works; title out

By Express News Service

A biopic of Thunchath Ezhuthachan, known as the father of the Malayalam language, is in development.

Filmmaker Sajin Lal (Crayons, Thank You Very Much) is writing and directing the film whose title, Thunchath Ramanujan Ezhuthachan, was unveiled online.

According to the director, the film will be a heavily music-centric biopic narrating the legend’s life through songs. The film will have a total of five songs, and is expected to begin shoot in January next year.

The makers are yet to announce the cast and crew of the film produced by Apple Tree Cinemas. Along with Ezhuthachan, Sajin Lal is also said to be working on a film about Phoolan Devi.