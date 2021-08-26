Shijo Varghese directorial Pappantem Simontem Piller to release on August 29

By Express News Service

Debutant filmmaker Shijo Varghese's Pappantem Simontem Piller (PSP) is set to release on August 29 on Plexigo, Ziea and Limelight OTT. Swiss Telemedia bankrolled the film. PSP tells the story of exploited youngsters used as pawns of quotation gangs.

As per the makers, the film revolves around characters who live and die for its titular characters, Pappan and Simon, infamous quotation leaders who exert control over the city. The film hopes to present a message to the younger generation and point them in the right direction.

The film's story comes from Shijo himself with scripting by P Parapuram. The former says the story’s inspiration is a tragedy that befell one of his friends. Kalamandalam Joy Cheravathoor, Shailesh Narayanan, and Anuraj Sreeragam wrote the music to the lyrics by Prasad Parappuram and Sojin James. Gopakumar PS shot the film while Vinay edited it.