Manju Warrier plays a doctor in Prajesh Sen’s Meri Awaz Suno

Published: 28th August 2021 10:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th August 2021 10:17 AM   |  A+A-

Actress Manju Warrier. (Photo | Melton Antony, EPS)

By Express News Service

We had reported earlier that Manju Warrier and Jayasurya are teaming up for the first time in Prajesh Sen’s new film Meri Awaz Suno. The makers released a first-look poster featuring the two. Manju plays a doctor while Jayasurya essays a radio jockey in the film bankrolled by B Rakesh under the banner of Universal Cinema. MAS marks the third collaboration between Jayasurya and Prajesh. It is co-produced by Vijayakumar Palakunnu and Ann Sariga.

MAS also stars Sshivada in a lead role aside from Johny Antony, Gautami Nair, Sohan Seenulal, Sudhir Karamana, G Suresh Kumar, Devi Ajith and Mithun AE. One of the film’s highlights will be the cameos of noted filmmakers Shyama Prasad and Shaji Kailas. 

The film was shot mainly in Thiruvananthapuram, with Vinod Illampally as the director of photography and Bijit Bala on editing. M Jayachandran has composed the music to lyrics by BK Harinarayan. Haricharan, Santosh Keshav, Jitin Raj and Ann Amy crooned the tracks. 

Thyagu Thavanur handled the art direction. Akshaya Premnath, Sameera Saneesh, and Saritha Jayasurya designed the costumes. Arun Verma worked on the sound design; Jackson Gary Perera and Neha Nair composed the background score. NM Badusha designed the project.

