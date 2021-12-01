STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Sreenath Bhasi-Chemban Vinod leads 'Chattambi'

Sreenath Bhasi, Chemban Vinod Jose, Grace Antony, Binu Pappu, Guru Somasundaram, Mythili Balachandran, and Assif Yogi play the main characters in Chattambi.

Actor Sreenath Bhasi

By Express News Service

Filmmaker Don Palathara (Santhoshathinte Onnam Rahasyam) has penned a script for director Abilash S Kumar, titled Chattambi. The title poster of the same has been released.

Sreenath Bhasi, Chemban Vinod Jose, Grace Antony, Binu Pappu, Guru Somasundaram, Mythili Balachandran, and Assif Yogi play the main characters in Chattambi. Alex Joseph is behind the camera. He also has an additional screenplay credit. Joel Kavi is editing.

“The film takes place in 1994-95 and is loosely based on true events that happened around Idukki. It’s a slightly fictionalised version of those events and the characters involved in it. The shoot is almost complete. We should be done by the beginning of December,” says Abhilash. Shekhar Menon composed the music, with Mashar Hamsa on costumes and Sebin Thomas handling the art direction.

