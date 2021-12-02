STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kaduva teaser released: Actor Prithviraj returns for revenge tale

Touted as a mass revenge thriller, Kaduva sees Shaji Kailas returning to the director’s chair after a brief hiatus.

Malayalam Actor Prithviraj Sukumaran

By Express News Service

The first teaser of Shaji Kailas’ Kaduva gives us a glimpse of the action-packed entertainer he is cooking up with Prithviraj Sukumaran.

The footage, accompanied by Jakes Bejoy’s stirring background score, has Prithviraj uttering a dialogue that reveals the character’s ‘old testament’ way of payback and a stylish fight scene where he overpowers a policeman.

Touted as a mass revenge thriller, Kaduva sees Shaji Kailas returning to the director’s chair after a brief hiatus. It has Prithviraj playing a rich and influential planter named Kaduvakkunnel Kuruvachan and depicts his turbulent encounters with the police force.

Vivek Oberoi plays the main antagonist, a senior police officer in loggerheads with Kuruvachan. Samyuktha Menon plays the female lead. Scripted by Jinu Abraham, Kaduva is being shot by Sujith Vaassudev. The team is currently in the middle of filming the second schedule. The shoot is expected to go on till Dec-Jan.

