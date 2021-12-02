Thrilling new trailer of film 'Muddy' out

By Express News Service

A brand new trailer of Muddy has been released. Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor and actors Renji Panicker and Unni Mukundan released the trailer through their official social media handles. The action-adventure is the first-ever Indian movie based on 4x4 mud racing. KGF-fame Ravi Basrur has composed music for the film, marking his entry into the Malayalam industry. Raatsasan-fame San Lokesh has led the editing team.

The film is directed by debutant Dr Pragabhal who took five years to complete it. In an earlier interview, the filmmaker had told us that the actors were given off-road mud racing training for two years, and no dupes were used. Muddy will release in 6 languages, including Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Hindi, and English.

Prema Krishnadas is producing the film under the banner of PK 7. Newcomers Yuvan Krishna, Ridhaan Krishna, Anusha Sooraj, and Amith Sivadas Nair play the lead roles alongside Harish Peradi, I M Vijayan, Renji Panicker, Sunil Sugatha, Shobha Mohan, and Guinness Manoj.