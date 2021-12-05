Man held in Kerala for sharing pirated version of Mohanlal-starer 'Marakkar' via Telegram app

By PTI

KOTTAYAM: The anti-piracy wing of the Kerala police on Sunday apprehended a 34-year old man for allegedly sharing the recent Mohanlal-starrer 'Marakkar: Lion of the Arabian Sea' through Telegram application.

Police took into custody Naseef, a Kanjirappally resident, for sharing the pirated version of the Malayalam movie through a group named 'Cinema Company'.

Police said they were observing those who have been constantly uploading pirated versions of new movies on internet and sharing them.

"A team led by Kottayam SP D Shilpa, apprehended the accused," police said in a release.

'Marakkar' had hit the theatres on December 2, and made a grand opening at the box-office.

Even though the movie received mixed reviews, 'Marakkar' is experiencing heavy rush at all releasing centers.